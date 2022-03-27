Brokerages Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) PT at $50.50

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:AIR remained flat at $$50.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 512,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,387. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.66. AAR has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

