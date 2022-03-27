Brokerages Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $38.38

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.38.
Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,104. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.67.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
