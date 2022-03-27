Brokerages Set Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Price Target at $20.00

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 131,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,700. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

