Brokerages Set Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Price Target at $20.00

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ PYXS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 131,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,700. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
