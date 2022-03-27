Brokerages Set RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) PT at $17.25

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

RDHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $2.80 on Thursday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 113.98% and a negative return on equity of 379.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

