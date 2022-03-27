Brokerages Set Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target at $53.00

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,545,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 614,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.66. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

