Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price at $1,144.61

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,144.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $25.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $679.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,271. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $756.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,191.12. Shopify has a 52 week low of $510.02 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The company has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.