Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Price Target at C$135.07

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$135.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

TSE TFII traded down C$6.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$131.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,688. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$89.63 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$128.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$133.85. The company has a market cap of C$12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total transaction of C$3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,149,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$566,447,017.50. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850 over the last quarter.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

