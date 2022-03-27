Brokerages Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Price Target at $54.67

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of GBX traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 345,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

