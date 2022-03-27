Brokers Set Expectations for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NMTR opened at $0.59 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.06.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 86,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.3% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

