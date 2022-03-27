Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $65.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

A number of research firms have commented on BIP. Citigroup increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $64.06 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

