BSClaunch Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $46,938.54 and $5,775.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.54 or 0.07042147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,532.48 or 0.99666275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00045213 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

