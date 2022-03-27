CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $312.75 Average PT from Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 42.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in CACI International by 10.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in CACI International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in CACI International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,526,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in CACI International by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.81. The company had a trading volume of 150,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,551. CACI International has a 52 week low of $235.34 and a 52 week high of $309.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

