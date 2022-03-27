Callisto Network (CLO) Trading 4.5% Higher This Week

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $22.77 million and approximately $85,359.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.94 or 0.07088517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00101043 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

