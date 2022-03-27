Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Trimmed by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.17. 958,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average is $124.56.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

