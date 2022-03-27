Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $6.97 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.0% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

