Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $167.22

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.22 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 174.30 ($2.29). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 174.30 ($2.29), with a volume of 1,698,971 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAPC shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised Capital & Counties Properties PLC to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.44) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203 ($2.67).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

