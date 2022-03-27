Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $528,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after acquiring an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,581. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $122.43 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day moving average is $151.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.