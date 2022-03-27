Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) vs. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Critical Review

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -35.71% -24.14% -16.48% BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Captor Capital and BHP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A BHP Group 2 10 2 0 2.00

BHP Group has a consensus price target of $50.40, indicating a potential downside of 33.10%. Given BHP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Captor Capital and BHP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A BHP Group $60.82 billion 1.83 $11.30 billion N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital.

Summary

BHP Group beats Captor Capital on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Captor Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, the company provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

