Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

