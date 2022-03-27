Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,510 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000.

SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.23. 4,643,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.39. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.23 and a 12-month high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

