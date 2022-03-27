Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,452,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.33. 4,601,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,818. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

