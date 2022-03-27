Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.