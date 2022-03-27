Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

NYSE CCL opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,239,000 after buying an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after buying an additional 399,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after buying an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

