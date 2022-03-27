Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

