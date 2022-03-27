CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.71. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $4,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

