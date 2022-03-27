Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

CLDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CLDX opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.78.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

