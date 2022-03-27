CenterStar Asset Management LLC Has $96,000 Stake in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weber were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEBR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.16. 423,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,963. Weber Inc has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weber Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

