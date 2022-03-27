CenterStar Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,279 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,010,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,065,808. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

