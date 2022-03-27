Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (Get Rating)
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.