Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,662 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 349,374 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 284,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

