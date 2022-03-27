ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECOM. TheStreet cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,407,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 947,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,377,000 after buying an additional 25,411 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 725,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,307,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

