Chardan Capital Lowers Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target to $18.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FEMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Femasys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Femasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. Femasys has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Femasys by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in Femasys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Femasys (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.