Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWBHF opened at $1.24 on Friday. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.
Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charlotte’s Web (CWBHF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.