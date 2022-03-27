Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWBHF opened at $1.24 on Friday. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Charlotte's Web Company Profile

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

