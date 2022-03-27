Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:CWBHF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 367,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,799. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CWBHF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.