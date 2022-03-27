Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Trading Up 2.3%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.42 and last traded at $54.42. Approximately 205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 283,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.