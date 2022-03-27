Childress Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS opened at $108.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

