Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

