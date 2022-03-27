Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $241.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.98 and its 200 day moving average is $250.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

