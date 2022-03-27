Childress Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $453.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.93.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

