China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($8.37) Per Share

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for China Southern Airlines in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($8.37) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Southern Airlines’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZNH. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ZNH opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

About China Southern Airlines (Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.