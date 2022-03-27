Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $143.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $106.22 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.49.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,041,000 after purchasing an additional 262,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

