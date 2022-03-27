CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Down 80.4% in March

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the February 28th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of CHSCL stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. CHS has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

