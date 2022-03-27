Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $62,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 673,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

