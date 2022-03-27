Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Cigna by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $243.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.05 and its 200-day moving average is $220.76.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

