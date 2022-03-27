Cim LLC Invests $1.87 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cim LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $898.33.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $687.36. The company had a trading volume of 775,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $651.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $746.92. ASML Holding has a one year low of $558.77 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

