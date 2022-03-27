Cim LLC Sells 12,876 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cim LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,876 shares during the quarter. Toro accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cim LLC owned about 0.16% of Toro worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Toro by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Toro stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.43. The stock had a trading volume of 545,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,671. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

