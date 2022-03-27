Cim LLC Sells 32 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cim LLC cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in NVR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in NVR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NVR by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $71.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4,668.04. 27,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,331. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,017.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5,187.10. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,518.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $76.93 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

