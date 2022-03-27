Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLOK stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Cipherloc has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

