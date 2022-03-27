CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $27.42

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.42, but opened at $27.98. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 456 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.33.
About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
