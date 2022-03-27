CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $27.42

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.42, but opened at $27.98. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 456 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

