Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

