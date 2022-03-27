Citigroup Increases Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target to $15.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 785,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 485,767 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

